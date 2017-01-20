Truth Poet’s road to mental health recovery inspired by written word

Everyone who experiences a mental health problem will follow their own particular path to recovery.

While many people rely on medication and treatment, others turn to self-expression to help them through dark times.

In an exclusive interview for the South London Press and London Weekly News Change Is Possible campaign, reporter Jack Dixon meets Brixton-born poet and mental health survivor Telixia Inico, better known as the Truth Poet.

Telixia Inico was 11 years old when she started writing poems. Though she wouldn’t reveal them to the world until her early 20s, pen and paper proved to be the perfect outlet during a turbulent adolescence.

Growing up in Brixton, Telixia toiled with depression and watched as several members of her family struggled under the weight of mental illness.

Rather than medication or therapy, however, Telixia’s saving grace came when she found her creative calling.

“There was a time when I didn’t want to leave my house,” she says. “But when I started taking my poetry seriously and being able to inspire others, that helped me to break through that.”

Last year Telixia published her first book as the Truth Poet, The Naked Truth. Stopping by Waterstones and seeing her name on the cover was her proudest moment. And it capped an extraordinary 12 months.

Not only has she broken through in the literary world, Telixia has also launched her own company, The Truth Sessions – a not-for-profit creative agency designed to support young people in their first steps towards a career in the arts.

Inspired by her own struggles as a young creative, Telixia, now 26, is working to help others build their brands at affordable prices.

It has been an incredible turnaround for Telixia, who became embroiled in gangs during her teenage years as she struggled to come to terms with her depression.

Writing poems, she says, was the perfect way for her to “find peace”.

“Growing up around gang culture and all that other stuff, poetry saved my life,” she explains.

“Being able to write about my struggles with depression was a way of saying, ‘yeah, it’s time to release now’.”

Telixia’s poem Not That Different, published exclusively today in the South London Press, tackles the subject of mental illness head on.

“The piece was me opening up to the world about my depression as well as just making people understand that we are not that different. We are very much the same,” she says.

“Sometimes people that suffer from mental health, all they need is that one person to ask them that question – are you OK?”

It was only five years ago that Telixia began to share her poems on social media. She began writing personalised pieces for weddings, funerals and christenings before falling out of love with her art and taking a two-year break.

But a surprise call from a publishing company that had found her work online changed everything.

“That was an amazing thing because where I’m from, the people I grew up around, that doesn’t happen,” she adds.

“Of my peers I’m probably the only one that is a published author with a book in Waterstones. That’s an amazing achievement for where I’ve come from.”

Telixia, who still lives in Brixton, now splits her time between writing poetry and running The Truth Sessions.

The fledgling company is steadily building a community of artists, nurturing their talent by providing studio space and state-of-the-art equipment usually out of reach for young performers.

“It’s all been inspired by my experience and upbringing,” she says. “How young creatives don’t even get travel expenses when they go and perform or even the fact that just making money out of doing something they love is so hard.

“I was given that opportunity by getting my book published. That was a line for me to be able to do what I love to do and still be able to feed myself.”

The Truth Poet believes having an outlet – whether music, sport, art or any other pursuit – can be the key to looking after our mental health.

“It’s that feeling of not being judged for your expression. When you’re performing in a crowd, they’re your family, they encourage you. It’s a humbling experience.

“To be in your own world writing and then go somewhere else and release it, knowing that you’re not going to be judged, that’s an amazing feeling.”

NOT THAT DIFFERENT

By the Truth Poet, Telixia Inico

Stop

Listen

We are not that different

We all have beating hearts

Blood that flows through our veins

We are very much the same

It’s just my mind tends to sometimes be in an awkward space

Allow me to open up to you

But promise me as a judgmental society you won’t judge me

Because I’m more scared of being labelled unhealthy or mad

When in reality I just need someone who will listen

I can only talk from experience but yes I too suffered from depression

Dark nights, house bound, tears flowing constantly

The mirror showing the reflection of someone who was not worthy

Hating myself was an understatement

Knocking myself down without the strength to pull myself up

I needed help from the man above

Mental health has a stigma attached to it but only the uneducated won’t educate themselves

And while those who suffer from it feel hopeless and alone

They sit in silence hoping one day someone will pick up the phone

The question we crave to hear is, are you ok?

Because the smile we paint on our face everyday at one point fades away

There are so many different types of mental health but it could be easier to handle if we had the support

Instead of being frowned upon, looked down on and having to handle dirty looks

Step by step we chip away at the misinformed

Educating them on what it looks like to live behind closed doors

How it feels to live daily with mental health and getting them to understand that we are human first.

We too deserve to live life to the fullest

Walks in the park

Partying at bars

We too deserve to laugh

You see most of us fear being rejected

So while those who live normal lives don’t understand what we go through inside we are willing to open up

But rejection causes closed interaction and we both end up getting stuck

Let’s work towards building bridges between the normal and the different

Because as much as the normal walk on egg shells the different ain’t that tough

It’s time to stop breaking people down and start building people up

Mental health sufferers are not that different

They also just want to receive unconditional love.

