Home Secretary Amber Rudd thanks police cadets for voluntary work

Amber Rudd visited Greenwich Volunteer Police Cadets VPC) at St Paul’s Academy in Abbey Wood on Wednesday night (18). The visitor was treated to a marching routine from the 40 young cadets, aged between 11 and 18, in addition to a rendition of a drumming composition by them called ‘Home Secretary’.

She also chatted with the cadets about the work they have been doing to help prevent crime and her role in the Government.

She said: “I was delighted to visit and personally thank the cadets in Greenwich for their great voluntary work. They are a credit to their unit and are real role models in their local communities giving up their time to help others.

“The Metropolitan Police Service, like every force in the country, wants to reflect the communities they serve and I am very pleased that so many young men and women – particularly those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds – are choosing to take part in the cadets and helping their local forces deliver effective policing for young people. I hope that they may also be inspired to take up a future career in policing.”

The VPC programme runs across every borough in London and is aimed at young people aged between 10-24 years old.