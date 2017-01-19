Thursday, January 19, 2017
Home Secretary Amber Rudd thanks police cadets for voluntary work

Home Secretary Amber Rudd thanks police cadets for voluntary work

By Mandy Little -
0
10

Amber Rudd visited Greenwich Volunteer Police Cadets VPC) at St Paul’s Academy in Abbey Wood on Wednesday night (18). The visitor was treated to a marching routine from the 40 young cadets, aged between 11 and 18, in addition to a rendition of a drumming composition by them called ‘Home Secretary’.

She also chatted with the cadets about the work they have been doing to help prevent crime and her role in the Government.

She said: “I was delighted to visit and personally thank the cadets in Greenwich for their great voluntary work. They are a credit to their unit and are real role models in their local communities giving up their time to help others.

“The Metropolitan Police Service, like every force in the country, wants to reflect the communities they serve and I am very pleased that so many young men and women – particularly those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds – are choosing to take part in the cadets and helping their local forces deliver effective policing for young people. I hope that they may also be inspired to take up a future career in policing.”

The VPC programme runs across every borough in London and is aimed at young people aged between 10-24 years old.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Home Secretary Amber Rudd thanks police cadets for voluntary work