Julian Speroni ready to step up if Crystal Palace make goalkeeping change for Everton visit

Record-breaker Julian Speroni is ready and willing if Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce hands him a Premier League return in tomorrow’s home game against Everton.

The South American has spent over a decade with the Eagles and Tuesday’s start in the FA Cup win over Bolton was his 390th appearance – the most made by a goalkeeper for the South London club.

Wayne Hennessey has been first choice between the posts following Steve Mandanda’s injury but was the subject of criticism following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at West Ham United.

And boss Sam Allardyce was non-committal in midweek about whether the Welsh international would hold onto his spot between the posts.

Speroni’s last Premier League appearance for Palace was a 4-1 defeat to Southampton on May 15, when then boss Alan Pardew made changes ahead of the FA Cup final.

His only other outing in that competition last season was a 2-0 loss at Manchester United – again due to the Eagles’ focus on a Wembley semi against Watford – where he kept the scoreline respectable with some excellent saves.

Speroni prides himself on his training ground graft and that has remained the case even if his opportunities were heavily limited under Pardew. With Allardyce the door could be open.

“I do what I always do,” said the Buenos Aires-born stopper. “Make sure that if I have the opportunity to play, that I’m ready. And then the manager will make a decision.

“I always want to play. I’m 37 – people think I’m 50 because I’ve been around such a long time! I’m not going to lose that desire to play – no matter what age I am. I think it’s a good thing.”

Palace rested some of their main men for the midweek FA Cup tie but needed Christian Benteke to climb off the bench and turn the contest around.

Speroni had little to do in terms of fielding shots but was helpless when former Millwall winger James Henry looped an effort over him.

When asked if it was a cross, he replied: “I think he went for it. It’s probably going to go in once out of every 100 shots. But it did – that’s what matters. Christian did brilliant when he came on to score two goals and give us the win.

“We all know what Christian can do – he’s a goalscorer. He’s good in the air, he can hold the ball. We’re going to need him. We want to see more goals and that will help the team improve and get up in the table.”

“It was hard work. We found ourselves 1-0 down. We needed to step up a little bit more. It was really, really tough. You have to give Bolton credit. They were solid at the back and organised.

“On paper we were the favourites. But it is a banana skin. You know if you’re not at your best then a team playing as well as Bolton did on Tuesday can give you a surprise.”

The hope has to be that victory over Phil Parkinson’s side can held imbue Palace’s squad with some extra sparkle ahead of Everton’s arrival in SE25.

Of their 13 wins in just a shade over a year, seven of those have been in one of the cup competitions.

Speroni believes that the latest success in a tournament which saw the Eagles grace Wembley twice in last season can be a positive going up against a Toffees side who have collected 10 points from a possible 12.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “A win is a win. It doesn’t matter if it is the league or the cup. It always gives you confidence. You can see it in the spirit of the team in the changing room after the game. You can say it is a League One side, but you saw how tough it was. We went through – that’s the important thing.

“The Premier League is so tough, you never know. There’s no easy games. We played Swansea here, we were the favourites and we couldn’t do it. That shows you what the league is like. You can play the top team or bottom team – anything can happen. We have to prepare well.”

Palace have kept just three clean sheets this season. Only one of those came in Premier League action – a 3-0 success over Southampton in early December.

“We’re working defensively,” said Speroni. “We’re trying to cover every single area of the game. It’s been tough because we’ve had so many games – the Christmas period has been so busy that it’s hard to put the training in to make sure the players are recovered for the next game.

“This week we’re going back to Saturday to Saturday [for Premier League games], that will give us more team to keep practising and improving.”

After that is Manchester City at home in the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s difficult start in the English game was emphasised by being ruthlessly picked off 4-0 by Everton on Sunday.

Sat 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, the importance of the competition as a first piece of silverware for the Spaniard is likely to have been upgraded.

Speroni said: “If we’re not looking forward to those type of games – what are we here for? When you dream to be a footballer that’s who you want to face.

“All the lads are looking forward to it. It will be a good occasion, the fans will look forward to it. We need to carry on and see how we go on.”