Wilfried Zaha back in action tomorrow – Crystal Palace winger looking for first win at AFCON with Ivory Coast

Wilfried Zaha is back in action for Ivory Coast tomorrow – as they face Congo DR in the second round of group games at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Crystal Palace winger started off his international career with England but switched allegiance as he had not played a competitive fixture for the Three Lions.

Zaha has now firmly nailed his colours to the country of his birth as he played the first 70 minutes of Monday’s 0-0 draw with Togo in Group C.

Jordan Botaka, on loan to Charlton from Leeds United, was an unused substitute in DR Congo’s 1-0 victory over Morocco.

Bakary Sako played the full game as Mali opened their Group D campaign with a stalemate against Egypt.

The Eagles wideman was the subject of interest from Derby County and Birmingham City before heading off on international duty.

And although Sako has indicated he wants to stay at Palace and fight for his place – buoyed by his involvement in the second half of the defeat to Swansea – there still remains a strong likelihood he could be a late mover in the January window.

The earliest that either man could be back in SE25 is the end of next week.

Ivory Coast’s final group game is against Morocco on January 24. Mali face Uganda a day later.