Former Palace target on move to Millwall – Lions have one outgoing still in pipeline

Reading's Jake Cooper

Millwall have completed their second loan deal of the day – bringing in Jake Cooper from Reading.

The young centre-back was watched by Crystal Palace last season as they weighed up whether to bring in a stopper they could develop.

Cooper – who is 6ft 6ins tall – has signed until the end of the season.

He has been handed squad number 24 and will me available for Saturday’s trip to Bradford City.

Millwall also snapped up Wolves winger Jed Wallace earlier today. His loan also runs until the end of the campaign.

That is likely to be the last activity by the Lions in this window as they now have ample cover in defence and midfield.

There could be another outgoing next week with Paris Cowan-Hall still negotiating staying on at Wycombe Wanderers. He is a free agent at the end of June.

