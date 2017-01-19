Free study support offered for secondary pupils in Thamesmead

A CHARITY is offering youngsters free study support in Thamesmead.

The God’s Grace Foundation (GGF) is providing classes for 11 to 17 year olds free study support to help them with the core subjects. The sessions are to be held at The Link community centre in Thamesmead, from Wednesday January 25th.

Dupe Makinde, the director and founder of GGF, said: “I am delighted that we are starting maths and English support groups. This is a great opportunity for young people from less privileged backgrounds who might not be able to afford the high costs of private tutors.

“The sessions will help boost young people’s confidence, increase their access to better opportunities in the future, as well as helping to improve their subject knowledge and grades. The programme will focus on out of school hours learning classes and workshops for young people on core subjects in a group setting,” said Dupe, who works as an accountant.

The accountant launched the UK based charity with the aim of eradicating poverty through education and personal development in the UK and West Africa.

The mum-of-two used her own time and money to research Nigerian Schools and orphanages before forming the charity.

She said: “GGF’s aim is to grow aspirations and increase personal development opportunities amongst our target groups so that they can lead fulfilling and productive lives.

To register for the free support group visit http://www.godsgracefoundation.org/what-we-do/ggf-free-study-support-project/