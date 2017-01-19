Thursday, January 19, 2017
Happy New You roadshow to tour Greenwich for nine weeks

Happy New You roadshow to tour Greenwich for nine weeks

By Mandy Little -
0
3
David Gardner, Geenwich councillor

 

A SHOW to help Greenwich residents make positive changes is to tour the borough for the next nine weeks.

The council launched its 2017 ‘Happy New You’ road show this week to help residents find ways to live a happier, healthier life.

Charlton Athletic Community Trust staff are to be on board to give advice on a wide range of factors from health issues to finances and work

The road show will also offer people a ‘Well being Planner’ to help them decide what area of life they would like to make some positive changes in.

Councillor David Gardner, the cabinet member responsible for health, said: Royal Borough of Greenwich Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care “We want to make sure people realise that as well as offering advice on well-known health issues like stopping smoking, our road shows are also about how people can improve their lives across the board. From work to money to our domestic circumstances – all of these factors play a part in our health and happiness and we want to help people make positive changes to their lives to improve their general well-being.”

For details on locations of the road show visit www.greenwichhealthyliving.nhs.uk

Support can also be accessed by calling the Greenwich Healthy Living Line on 0800 470 483.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mandy Little
Reporter | Resident of Lewisham for more than 25 years and studied sociology at Goldsmiths. Previously worked for many years as a picture researcher for book and part work publishers and joined The Mercury after studying for a NCTJ at Lambeth College. Big yoga and walking fan – not just in the country but also along the River Thames. Love South East London and wander around Lewisham town centre, Deptford High Street and Greenwich Town Centre at least once a week. Mandy has worked for the Mercury for 14 years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Happy New You roadshow to tour Greenwich for nine weeks