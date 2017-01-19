Prepare for some deeply grotesque bouffon and full frontal male nudity throughout with This Is Not Culturally Signiﬁcant at The Vaults Festival

Following a 5 star sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Adam Scott-Rowley’s intense and darkly comic one-man show This Is Not Culturally Signiﬁcant is transferring to the Vault Festival 2017.

This Is Not Culturally Signiﬁcant unveils the bizarre, compulsive and eccentric nature of humanity, with over ten characters portrayed including a pathologically lying classics professor and a despondent American porn star on the brink of her retirement.

The performance promises to be a thunderous, high-energy piece of theatre combining dark clown and deeply grotesque bouffon, which holds up a mirror to the often unnoticed absurdities of human life – and contains full frontal male nudity throughout.

Out of Spite Theatre was founded by Adam Scott-Rowley in 2014 and strives to create confrontational, unsettling and high-intensity theatre. This Is Not Culturally Signiﬁcant is the company’s ﬁrst show, which aims to unmask the superﬁciality of our society’s expectations, desires and collective ego.

This Is Not Culturally Signiﬁcant will be presented at The Vaults festival from 15th – 19th February.