Mystery OBE medal found in bin bag sparks search across London

A prized OBE medal awarded by the Queen for outstanding service has been found – dumped in the rubbish.

The search is on to find the mystery owner of the medal, which is still in its gold-embossed black leather presentation box.

The box even contains some of the paperwork to go with the gong, including a ‘when to wear’ guide.

It was found by binmen during a routine check of rubbish bags at the EnviroWaste depot in Leyton – but its owner could be from anywhere in London.

Now the environmental waste clearance firm is trying to trace the recipient.

But it is not clear if the medal was deliberately dumped or whether it accidentally ended up in the refuse.

The OBE was found shortly after the 2017 New Year’s Honours list was published earlier this month.

The firm uses a multi-pick-up system, meaning waste collectors visit several sites a day. So pinpointing the exact location where it was found is almost impossible.

Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Ken Dodd all received knighthoods in the New Year’s Honour’s List, while Victoria Beckham, Chris Coleman and Nicola Adams received OBEs.

James Rubin, owner of EnviroWaste, said: “You can imagine our astonishment when we found the OBE medal.

“It’s not something you often find in waste hauls seeing as it’s one of the highest accolades someone can receive.

“We come across some weird and wonderful things on hauls, but this really is something that needs to find its way home.”

Mr Rubin urged anyone with information about the missing medal to contact the company.

Lydia Bryant, a spokeswoman for the firm, added: “As a result of our multi-pick-up system, we’re not able to identify exactly where in London the medal was originally picked up.

“The medal is in a black leather presentation box with OBE printed in gold print on the lid, and also contains some of the paperwork to go with it including a “when to wear” guide.

“We have already tried to find the owner on our own, but now we are appealing to the public for any information on anyone they know in the London area who has lost or misplaced an OBE.”

“If you have any information or know of anybody who’s lost an OBE in the London area please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

An OBE is awarded by the Queen for outstanding contribution to their field and stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.