Beautiful game helps fans with dementia recover lost memories

Fulham Football Club has teamed up with a network of health charities to launch a new programme of support for people with dementia – inspired by the campaigning efforts of Whites legend George Cohen.

The ‘Sporting Memories’ initiative kicked off at Craven Cottage as dementia sufferers and their carers were invited to the club’s ground for a guided tour.

Project leaders hope to use the beautiful game as a platform to help older fans trigger memories of watching or playing sport.

The programme has been brought to life by the Fulham FC Foundation, with support from the Alzheimer’s Society.

It was inspired by the pioneering work of the club’s former full back George Cohen, who campaigned for improved dementia care after his retirement.

The defender – a World Cup winner with England in 1966 – was awarded the freedom of Hammersmith and Fulham last year and a special statue was erected next to the ground where he made more than 400 appearances.

By sharing memories of Fulham’s past, using old memorabilia and tapping into a passion for the club, the foundation aims to help people connect with others and their past.

Organisers, who have been working closely with the Alzheimer’s Society to refer people with dementia to the programme, say they want to “reawaken positive thoughts and feelings” that otherwise remain locked in the hidden depths of memory.

They welcomed visitors to Craven Cottage last week for the first of eight sessions, which included a stadium tour and a discussion about their early experiences of visiting the ground.

Some fans recalled saving up for boot money and even secret ways of sneaking into the stadium without paying.

Mel Randall, from the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “This project has created a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among those of our clients who have been attending the sessions. They really look forward to them.”

A fundraising campaign in honour of Mr Cohen raised more than £230,000 last year, including a substantial contribution from Fulham chairman Shahid Khan.

The money is being put towards the Sporting Memories dementia project and a separate programme designed to promote healthy lifestyles among men.

Mr Cohen spoke last year of his determination to improve dementia care as several of his former England teammates continue to struggle with the condition.

He said: “It’s very important that people know the number of guys from that ’66 squad who are now ‘missing’.

“You just don’t know how many more are going to be like that. At our last get-together it was pretty sad. I’ve still got the memories of 1966 but some of the guys haven’t.”