Bolton 1 Crystal Palace 2 – First win can’t be how Sam Allardyce expected it to come

It probably wasn’t quite how he’d envisioned it, but Sam Allardyce finally experienced that winning feeling as Crystal Palace manager.

The Eagles made hard work of it, as the Eagles boss pointed out in his post-match press conference. These are tough times at Selhurst Park and when one journalist ventured to light-heartedly point out it’s been some time since the new manager has won a football match, Allardyce’s slightly strangled response spoke volumes. “Yeah it’s been a while, yeah,” he replied, deadpan.

Palace dominated the game as much as you would expect at home to League One opponents but showed a disturbing – or for Eagles fans of late – a wearying lack of penetration.

The manager had started with a sprinkling of first-teamers in his line-up but had to wheel out the big guns to turn the tie around after the hosts were left trailing to James Henry’s impressive top-corner lob.

The change, when it came, was dramatic. The simultaneous introduction of James Tomkins, Jason Puncheon and Christian Benteke was surely a result of Allardyce’s touchline frustration.

Big Sam had stood at the edge of his technical area watching wingers serve up cross after cross to Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick and his central defenders – his midfielders missing their final pass or ducking it all together, with Chung-yong Lee a prime culprit.

Eight minutes after the manager’s bold changes Palace were level, Mathieu Flamini had the time and space on the right to serve up the kind of cross Benteke gobbles up and the big Belgian delivered a trademark thumping header that flew past Alnwick.

But even with the big boys given their chance, Palace still shilly-shallied and when Lee played an unadventurous short pass just past the halfway line in the 78th minute his nearby manager flung out an arm in the direction of Benteke. The ball was duly sent out to the left wing where Andros Townsend cut in and crossed for Benteke to bury a low drive past Alnwick. Allardyce may be reviled by some football purists but there was no arguing with his approach that time.

There were positives to take out of the game for Palace. Loic Remy put in a third energetic performance since coming back from a lengthy absence. Academy graduate Sullay Kaikai, returning from a loan spell at Brentford, improved as the game wore on. Despite serving up his first three corners into the arms of Alnwick, his delivery and involvement in midfield got stronger and he still had the confidence to have a wild punt at goal from a free-kick 35 yards out during the first half.

That said, Allardyce will have seen nothing to alter his thinking about personnel, team shape and tactics for tomorrow’s altogether more daunting assignment at home to an Everton side that polished off Man City 4-0 last weekend.

If Joel Ward, Joe Ledley and Damien Delaney can be regarded as seasoned first-teamers included in the Palace side to stave off an upset against a Bolton side who asked questions of Palace at the Macron Stadium, Townsend’s inclusion in the starting 11 is surely an indicator supporters will get a proper look at new signing Jeffrey Schlupp on the left tomorrow.

Time and again the £13 million signing from Newcastle failed to beat his man, went down a dead end or struggled to trouble the visitors with his crossing. The depressingly familiar sight of thousands of empty seats that the FA Cup brings to Premier League grounds meant individual shouts of exasperation were audible from the fans among the 7,500 or so congregated in SE25 and, from the main stand at least, were usually directed at the England international as he went down another cul-de-sac in the second half.

Palace probably need a cup run like a hole in the head at the moment and Allardyce’s contention that wins bring confidence rang a little hollow, the sound of a seasoned football man cycling through the expected responses, especially in relation to a side that will once again see wholesale changes against the Merseysiders.

Still, while on the subject of clichés, a win’s a win and next up in the cup is Pep Guardiola’s City who, if their own Premier League travails continue, could well want to put on more of a show at the Palace than the hosts.

The likes of Townsend, Lee, Zeki Fryers and Martin Kelly may have to wait that long for another proper run-out and Allardyce is liable to have one ear stuck to his telephone when that tie kicks off as the end of the transfer window looms.

Up for the cup? Probably not, but Palace are still in the hat.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Speroni 7, Ward 6, Kelly 6, Delaney 6 (Tomkins 61, 7), Fryers 6, Flamini 7, Ledley 6 (Puncheon 61, 7), Lee 5, Kaikai 7, Townsend 5, Remy 6 (Benteke 61, 8). Not used: Hennessey, Cabaye, Husin, Phillips.