Dons 1 Sutton 3 – Physical and psychological blow as ref fails to protect Neal Ardley’s side

The disappointment and devastation of being knocked out of the FA Cup in this third round replay could be felt for months to come.

Psychologically it was a blow, and physically it could be more so, with players coming off injured as Sutton United took it upon themselves – with perceived agreement from the referee – to kick anybody wearing blue.

It appeared the laws of the game were being rewritten as every minute of the game passed.

The red card for Paul Robinson in the 15th minute of the game changed everything for boss Neal Ardley as he sacrifice a creative player – Dom Poleon – for another centre-back in Chris Robertson.

Matt Tubbs was never going to have a goalscoring opportunity from a ball running safely through to goalkeeper James Shea in goal. But referee Chris Sarginson felt the National League player was going use his speed and skill to secure an equaliser, even though he was still 10 yards from the ball when pulled back by Robinson.

The official declined the pleas to consult his well-placed assistant.

As a result the 1-0 lead given to Wimbledon through a fine free-kick from Dean Parrett and the heading ability of Tom Elliott looked a little less secure.

When Sutton were not being agricultural in their defending, chances were created for Lyle Taylor and Elliott, but former Dons stopper Ross Worner failed to be tested and that is probably the bigger concern.

Sutton were rocking at 1-0 down. They looked out of sorts. A second and perhaps even a third goal could have killed the tie before half-time. It was not to be.

The non-league outfit targeted four Wimbledon players for punishment – left-back Sean Kelly, midfielder Dean Parrett and frontmen Lyle Taylor and Elliott.

Extraordinarily, the ref waved play on again and again with players down injured. He only chose to book Roarie Deacon and Jamie Collins in the first half.

Sutton reorganised their line-up for the second half, pushing an extra player into midfield. But the Dons retained possession and that was only interrupted when another challenge came in.

One lovely run by Parrett to the edge of the box, saw him taken out and lie injured; the game soon stopped and treatment arrived. The game restarted not with a free-kick but a free ball for Sutton. It was to happen time and again.

Parrett was again taken out – no words of caution followed. Kelly was on the end of a studs-up assault from Deacon. Free-kick awarded to the Dons, but no yellow, when the clear intent was to injure. Kelly was left hobbling for the remainder of the game. Deacon should have seen red following a second yellow.

Then the most amazing challenge happened as Taylor broke away with the ball and was sent flying into the air. There are pictures on websites showing how high Craig Eastmond went in.

Sutton were awarded the free-kick and although Taylor came back on after treatment he was soon replaced and left the stadium on crutches.

Chris Whelpdale was brought into the fray and within seconds had the chance to put the Dons 2-0 up, but missed the target.

From the next move Sutton were level through a well-struck shot by Deacon.

Worse was to follow.

Elliott was fouled by Jamie Collins, who proceeded to sit on him in front of the Dons bench. Soon players were piling in from all sides. Only Dan Spence got booked for his part in the fracas. An exhausted Elliott was replaced by Tyrone Barnett.

Just as extra-time loomed Sutton sealed a home tie with Leeds.

Maxime Biamou netted – there were claims of offside – with Dan Fitchett tapping home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Ardley kept his composure afterwards. but politely pointed out that he had “never seen the players so frustrated by a referee”.

AFC Wimbledon (4-3-3): Shea 7, Fuller 7, Robinson 0, Charles 6, Kelly 7, Bulman 6, Reeves 7, Parrett 8, Poleon 7 (Robertson 16, 6), Elliott 8 (Barnett 83), Taylor 7 (Whelpdale 70, 6). Not used: McDonnell, Oakley, Egan, Owens.