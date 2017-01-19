Paul Dale delighted at Tooting & Mitcham United transformation

Paul Dale has enjoyed his time with Tooting & Mitcham United – no surprise when you consider the transformation in the Terrors since he arrived as assistant manager in November.

He is a serving officer and runs the army’s under-23 side, who are preparing for the inter-services competition against the Army.

Dale was brought into Tooting by boss Frank Wilson and the South London club finished the last campaign by lifting the London Senior Cup. They are four points clear at the top of Ryman League Division One South after a 5-2 win over East Grinstead Town on Saturday.

“The club were second or third bottom when I came in,” explained Dale. “I’d resigned my position at Godalming and had a couple of weeks off. I didn’t know Frank prior to that. He’d heard about my credentials as a coach and invited me in for a period.

“We talked about a variety of different things – what his thoughts on footballer were and what my philosophy towards it is. He lets me do all the coaching. Frank does the management side of it and we discuss the players we need to fit in the system. I think we’re a pretty good team.

“The football club has not had this much success for a while. Winning football games brings a smile to everyone’s faces.”

Jack Mazzone, who joined from Godalming Town, got his first in Tooting colours against East Grinstead. Charlie Ten-Grotenhius, signed on short-term deal from Hampton & Richmond, came on as a second-half change for Bashiru Alimi.

“I was more than satisfied with the performance,” said Dale. “We started slowly and East Grinstead had the better of the first 10 minutes. The second half was a complete contrast from us – we were energetic, fast and our passing tempo was good.”

Dorking Wanderers are four points behind Tooting after a 2-0 loss at Horsham. They have a match in hand.

“I don’t pay attention to other results – supporters at the game on Saturday tell you what is happening,” said Dale. “As long as we keep putting points on the board then I’m satisfied we’ve got a strong enough squad to compete.

“We have a points target. Not against specific teams, although we have certain ways of playing against certain teams. We do our homework and analysis.”