Athletics: Claire Grima makes impressive return for Hercules Wimbledon

Hercules Wimbledon’s top women’s cross country runner, Claire Grima, made an impressive return to racing, after missing the previous weekend’s Surrey Championships, when she ran strongly in the third 2XU Surrey Ladies League meeting of the season at a snow-covered Lloyd Park, Croydon, on Saturday.

Grima was forced to give the County Championships a miss because of a heavy cold but seemed fully recovered to finish eighth out of more than 200 runners in the Division One race.

“I had a really heavy, chesty cough and had lost my voice so it was best not to run in the Surreys,” said Claire. “It was clearly better for the longer term because there are some big races in the next few weeks.

“I was quite pleased with my race on Saturday as I didn’t know how well I would do but I seem to be back to full fitness now.”

Grima covered the undulating 6km course in 30 minutes 50 seconds. The club’s finisher was debutant Victoria Johnston – she finished 36th in 34:08 with walking international Estle Viljoen 45th in 35:45. Fran Clarke (73rd in 35:16) and Lisa Thomas (77th in 36:29), who was still recovering from turning her ankle on ice 10 days earlier, completed the team.

Hercules Wimbledon’s youngsters produced the club’s best team performance of the day as runners-up in the under-13 race. They were led in by Ellen Weir – fifth in 11:26 – to record her highest-ever placing in a Surrey League race. Georgina Clarke was two seconds behind in sixth with Millie Doyle 19th in 12:31. Lauren Armitage (23rd in 12:44) completed the scoring team.

Teenager Rebekah Riches achieved her best league placing of the winter with an eighth in the under-15 race.

After leading the Hercules Wimbledon team to the gold medals in the Surrey championships the previous weekend, Fred Slemeck was again to the fore heading home the 17-strong club contingent in the senior race in the third of this season’s 2XU Surrey Men’s League Division One meetings on Mitcham Common. He finished ninth out of more than 200 runners in 28:43 with Jonathan Cornish, who was runner-up in the Oxfordshire championship, two seconds behind in 10th. Three other members of the Surrey Championship-winning team, Dimos Evangelidis (24th in 29:31), Matt Sharp (33rd in 30:06) and Joe Clark (39th in 30:19) were the next Hercules Wimbledon runners to finish.

Finn Johnson (56th in 31:01), Richard McDowell (59th in 31:06), Rob Tuer (76th in 31:38), Neil Fraser (88th in 31:58) and David Grima (94th in 32:13) completed the scoring team of 10. Henry Silverstein led the Hercules Wimbledon team home in the joint under 15/under-17 young athletes race finishing 11th in 17:20. Lloyd Hodgson (13th in 19:25) and Will Belton (18th in 19:51) were the top Hercules Wimbledon finishers in the under 13 race.

Twenty Hercules Wimbledon athletes competed in the South London Athletic Network’s indoor meeting at the David Weir Leisure Centre, Sutton. Best of the sprinters was Antonio Douglas – second in his third round 60m race in 7.11. Darcey O’Shea won her second 60m race in a PB of 8.81 and also won the girls under-13 high jump with 1.45m. Former Scottish Commonwealth Games representative Alison Murray who took the women’s pole vault with a 3m clearance.

This weekend, Hercules Wimbledon are competing in an inter-club match over 4.9 miles in Richmond Park starting from close to Roehampton Gate at 2.30pm. Some of the club’s youngsters will be in action in the Surrey Schools Championships at Reigate Priory while others will be competing in the London Indoor Games at Lee Valley.

***

Dulwich Runners had a challenging day on Mitcham Common in Surrey League Division One. Their star performer was Tim Bowen, who finished in 55th place followed by Andy Bond (66th). Steve Davies and Wayne Lashley came 69th and 72nd respectively. Top v55 vet Tony Tuohy finished 105th.