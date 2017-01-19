Greenwich bans landlord renting tiny flat to elderly couple

A landlord was banned from renting a tiny cramped flat to an elderly Gurkha veteran and his wife.

Greenwich officers served a Housing Act 2004 Prohibition Order on a landlord after they responded to a tip off and raided a home in Charlton. It was discovered the couple were living in a flat converted from a tiny room at the back of the three bedroom semi-detached house. The property was found to have damp and mould and a number of severe safety issues. The cramped kitchen was the only means of going in and out of the flat, potentially trapping anyone inside in the event of a fire. The tiny shower and toilet were also very hard to access and were far from satisfactory. The order served means the landlord must stop renting the self-contained flat and the house must return to being for a single family unit.

Councillor Jackie Smith, the cabinet member responsible for community safety, said the council “Is sending a clear message to rogue landlords that renting out properties in unsafe and sub-standard condition is not only morally wrong – it is illegal. We will work closely with partners to ensure that residents, especially elderly residents vulnerable to exploitation, are afforded the appropriate protection and support.”

“Cases such as this also underpin the importance of having a properly regulated private rented housing sector. I encourage residents to read about our proposals to extend licensing of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), participate in our consultation, and work with us to drive up standards.”

The council has now rehoused the couple in a home with appropriate support and assisted living features.

To take part in the online consultation on extending licensing to all HMOs visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/hmolicensingconsultation

To report concerns over illegal renting to Greenwich council, call 020 8921 8157 or email residentialservices@royalgreenwich.gov.uk.