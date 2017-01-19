Bermondsey welterweight Chris Kongo added to Chris Eubank Junior show

Chris Kongo has been added to the undercard of Chris Eubank Junior’s IBO world super-middleweight title fight at Kensington’s Olympia on February 4.

The Bermondsey welterweight, 24, is 2-0 since turning professional in August. His last ring appearance was outpointing William Warburton on Bethnal Green’s York Hall on October 15.

No opponent has been named for Kongo, who was a leading amateur star for Lynn ABC.

Eubank Junior challenges Renold Quinlan in the main event with the show amazingly the first on ITV Box Office – meaning that TV viewers will have to pay to see the evening’s action.

Peter McDonagh is in action on February 11 at Westcroft Leisure Centre in Carshalton along with Clapham light-heavyweight Kirk Garvey.

Garvey, 26, saw his record drop to 7-1 with a first loss as he was outpointed by Colin Farricker in December.

McDonagh, 39, is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and is aiming for a 28th victory in a pro career dating back to 2002. His last loss was to Bradley Skeete in March 2013 for the Southern Area welterweight title.