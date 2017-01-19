Ice hockey: Big crowd at Streatham Area see RedHawks disappoint

If the first half of the 2016-17 season could be classed as a rollercoaster affair then the second half started in much the same way with two wildly contrasting displays by Streatham in the space of two days.

A season-best crowd of 900 people crammed into Streatham Arena to watch the RedHawks first league game in over six weeks on Saturday. Unfortunately the home side put in their worst display of the campaign and were hammered 7-0 by Oxford City Stars.

There was no silver lining to a sluggish Streatham performance that left many new fans wondering what they had let themselves in for.

“It was an awesome crowd,” admitted coach Jeremy Cornish. “We were really sorry to put in such an abject display. It was a really bad night on the ice. We could point to the layoff but I really don’t want to be making any excuses for showings like that.

“The next night we looked a different team. We had a little chat before the game andnthe team looked a lot more focused.

“Invicta are a good side so to beat them in their own rink is very satisfying.”

Streatham triumphed 3-1 in a feisty fixture that saw numerous fights and an ejection of Invicta’s former Streatham blue liner Harrison Lillis on a third man in call.

Arran Strawson gave Invicta an early lead but goals from Alex Sampford, Sean Scarbrough and George Norcliffe were enough to seal a surprise win.

The good news was tempered by the announcement from goalie Will Sanderson that he would be leaving the club after eight seasons.

Sanderson has found his game time reduced considerably and decided to quit the club as a result, leaving only Matt Colcough as a senior option.

Streatham have back to back games against Bracknell Hornets this weekend.