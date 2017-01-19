Rugby: Wimbledon face crunch clash with Tonbridge on Saturday – Blackheath suffer Coventry loss

Wimbledon stay locked behind leaders Tonbridge Juddian in National League 3 after a 50-17 win over Southend.

The Dons have won 14 of their 16 fixtures and are one point off top spot – with tomorrow’s trip to Tonbridge set to be crucial in the final shakedown.

Saturday saw them secure their 13th try bonus of the campaign and they were 26-10 ahead by the interval.

There were tries by centre Jack Reville, fullback Matt Gilbert, prop Phil Viane and wing Josh Charles, three of them converted by fly-half Bryan Croke.

Two minutes into the second-half wing Dan Cheers – who had an excellent all-round match – touched down a perfectly-weighted Croke chip into the corner to increase the score to 31-10.

Cheers began a weaving run to within two metres of the goal line, providing an inside pass to Aaron Lowe, who had only to fall over the line to score.

A sloppy pass saw Southend cut the deficit to 36-17 but flanker Sean Renwick went over for try number seven after a perfectly-delayed pass by scrum half Rhys Morgan to Josh Bayford saw the prop sidestep a defender before neatly offloading to Renwick. Gilbert, now in the no.10 spot, converted from in front of the posts.

Morgan wriggled through a maul on his 22, shrugged off several tackles and took the ball 50 metres upfield. From the ensuing ruck, Croke chipped into the arms of Lowe, who ran in bag an eighth try. Gilbert brought up the 50 points with a conversion off the post.

Blackheath lost 39-3 at Coventry in National 1, their cause not aided by Gregor Gillanders being red-carded for an alleged strike to the head on the half-hour mark, writes Graham Cox.

Blackheath had an early chance of points, but Leo Fielding’s long-range strike bounced away off the upright. He put three points on the board after a late charge on Simon Whatling but the Midlanders led 15-3 at the break.

Club host lowly Hull Ionians tomorrow at Well Hall (3pm).