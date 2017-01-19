More than 2,000 youngsters to perform for Lewisham Live Explodes

AN annual festival celebrating youngsters talent in music and dance is back with pop up performances across Lewisham and the Tate Modern.

More than 2,000 young people are to take part in The Lewisham Live Festival 2017 which is to run from Tuesday February 14 until Monday April 3 and feature 15 events in eight venues. Under the banner Lewisham Live EXPLODES, this year the festival has a host of new projects to create performance opportunities in prestigious venues.

In partnership with Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, the project brings together young performers and professional mentors to create innovative pop- up performances across Lewisham and at the Tate Modern.

The Live Composers event at The Albany in Deptford on Friday March 17 is to feature new works created by young composers presented to a live audience for the first time. Professional musicians Patrick Bailey from London Philharmonic Orchestra, Sarah Freestone from BBC Concert Orchestra and producer and songwriter Damien Cooke are to mentor the young composers before the final pieces are presented.

For the ‘Move, Shake, Mango’ event on Saturday April 1 is to see young producers from The Albany and Greenwich and Lewisham Young People’s Theatre come together to produce an night of innovative music and dance.

Live at Trinity Laban on Tuesday March 21 is to be led by celebrated musician and BBC Concert Orchestra violinist Sarah Freestone and acclaimed choreographer Alesandra Seutin, whose ‘Afro-pean’ dance works have been performed across the globe.

The showcase of talent is to be headlined with a musical and dance collaboration created by young dancers and musicians.

Festival performances are also to be staged at Blackheath Halls, the Broadway Theatre in Catford, the Great Hall at Goldsmiths University and the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

Jane Hendrie, the manager at Lewisham Education Arts Network, said: ‘Lewisham Live has more performances than ever covering everything from classical music to hip hop, and contemporary dance to street. It really is a festival with something for everyone – children, young people, their families and wider audiences across the borough and London.”

The festival is supported by Arts Council Heritage Lottery Fund, Foyle Foundation, waste management service SELCHP, Lewisham council, Lewisham Homes, The Samuel Gardner Memorial Trust and Waitrose Greenwich.

Tickets for events range for free to £10. For more information visit http://lewishamlive.wordpress.com