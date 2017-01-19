Ministers’ mental health ’empty rhetoric’ masks crisis in care

Ministers have been urged to drop their “empty rhetoric” over plans to improve mental health support amid warnings of a crisis in care.

Councillor Alan De’Ath, who headed Hammersmith and Fulham’s mental health task force last year, warned that urgent action was needed to strengthen support “before it is too late”.

Councillors are due to debate mental health provision in the borough at a town hall meeting next week.

It follows a landmark speech by the Prime Minister Theresa May in which she outlined the Government’s proposals to tackle the issue.

The speech was broadly welcomed by mental health campaigners – but it has drawn criticism locally.

In a motion to be discussed at the meeting on Wednesday (January 25), Cllr De’Ath urged ministers to “stop making empty statements”.

He called, instead, for direct funding for the NHS, social care services and local councils to ensure mental health patients receive support.

Last year’s mental health task force carried out a year-long investigation and spoke to GPs, health trusts, charity leaders and school teachers about their concerns.

It found that almost 2,000 young people in Hammersmith and Fulham may be living with a mental disorder, such as depression or anxiety – but many are not getting the support they need.

Cllr De’Ath claimed that funding for mental health services had been reduced by the Government since 2010 by around 8.5 per cent and that Mrs May’s latest speech lacked detail.

He added: “The Task Force, which concluded last summer and was created to focus on child and adolescent mental health provision within Hammersmith and Fulham, provided concrete recommendations for improving services, in stark contrast to the empty rhetoric and unfunded promises of the Tory Government.”

Speaking at the Charity Commission earlier this month, Mrs May set out proposals to invest an extra £15 million in community care, while improving mental health training for teachers and employers.

She said: “For too long mental illness has been something of a hidden injustice in our country, shrouded in a completely unacceptable stigma and dangerously disregarded as a secondary issue to physical health.

“I want us to employ the power of government as a force for good to transform the way we deal with mental health problems right across society, and at every stage of life.”

OUR MISSION

Our Change Is Possible campaign aims to promote and protect good mental health for all Londoners, helping to shape a community that makes sure people with experience of mental health problems are treated fairly, positively and with respect.

South London Press, London Weekly News and Lambeth and Southwark Mind are committed to raising awareness about the complex mental health problems that many people in our community face, and working together to expand and improve the range of support available.

We aim to put a stop to the stigma around mental health – at home, at work and at school – and to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.



GET INVOLVED

If you would like to support our Change Is Possible campaign, there are several ways to get involved.

– Share your story. Do you have personal experience of living with mental health problems? Has a friend or family member been affected? Your story could help inspire others to donate towards our campaign.

– Help us fundraise. Could you support our appeal by organising a fundraising event or setting yourself a sponsored challenge? Every penny could be crucial in helping us reach our campaign targets.

– Donate to our campaign. To make a donation to our appeal, you can visit www.givey.com/changeispossible. Alternatively, you can write to Lambeth and Southwark Mind, 4th floor, 336 Brixton Road, London, SW9 7AA.