Thursday, January 19, 2017
Appeal for Lewisham teenage girl who has been missing since November

Lewisham police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find Suada Gashi. The 16-year-old is originally from Lewisham but had recently been living in Bridgewater, Somerset. She was last seen at a family address in Lawrie Park Rd, Sydenham, on Saturday November 26. The teen has not been seen or heard of since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and well being.

Suada is described as about 5ft 1ins, slim and of dark European appearance and when last seen, she was wearing a black sari, head scarf, grey ankle length blazer-style jacket and black shoes. It is possible that she has a change of clothes with her but she does not have access to money and no known mobile phone number.  Suada, who has gone missing before, has links to Lewisham, Waltham Forest, Somerset, Birmingham and Nottingham as well as family in Germany.

Anyone who has seen Suada or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at Lewisham on 020 284 8455 or via the police non-emergency number 101. The charity Missing People can also be contacted on 116 000.

