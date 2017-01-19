Police hunting Salim’s killer urge witnesses to ‘do the right thing’

The police chief leading the hunt for Salim Coulter’s killer has urged witnesses to “do the right thing” and come forward with information after detectives made three more arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh renewed his appeal for anyone with information to help police track down the gunman.

The 24-year-old, from White City, was shot outside Jerky’s restaurant in Walham Grove, Fulham, last month.

Detectives have launched a wide-ranging investigation and have made several appeals for evidence and information.

The Crimestoppers charity has also offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Salim’s killer.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder as he boarded a plane for Algeria at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (January 17).

Officers also apprehended a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of the same offence.

All three remain in police custody today as Met chiefs step up their enquiries.

It comes a month after police arrested and charged 30-year-old Omar Hutson with Salim’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, who is leading the investigation, said: “Whilst one man has been charged and a further three arrested, we still need to speak to everyone who witnessed events on the day of Salim’s murder and to everyone who may have any knowledge of his fatal shooting.

“We have spoken to a number of people so far but I believe there are still more people out there that can help us with our investigation, and I am urging those people to do the right thing and to speak to us.”

Salim lived with his mother in White City and was training to become a gas engineer.

He had been out with a friend on the evening of December 5 when he stopped at the restaurant in Walham Grove.

The shooting happened yards from the junction with North End Road – one of the borough’s busiest shopping destinations.

Anyone with information can contact police on 020 8785 8099 or 101.