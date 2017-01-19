Charlton boss still waiting for full outcome of Magennis’ ankle scan

Charlton boss Karl Robinson says an exact return date for Josh Magennis is yet to be determined.

The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off just 13 minutes into Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Millwall. The South London Press has been told that he is likely to be sidelined for a month.

But Robinson – when asked by our paper about the timescale – said yesterday: “We’re not 100 per cent certain. He’s had a previous injury before and the scan didn’t come back with tremendous clarification. We’re still waiting on the swelling to come down before we can make a complete assessment.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to bring the swelling down. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“Lewis Page has recovered really well. It wasn’t what we first thought it was, the injury was his lower calf. He could be fit for Saturday.

“They are both freak injuries.”

Patrick Bauer was helped off at the end of the derby by a medical of the club’s medical staff. The big German will be needed for Saturday’s match against Scunthorpe with Jorge Teixeira suspended.

“It was just a knock on his hip,” said Robinson. “It was that type of game – constant contact. I’d have been disappointed if players had walked off completely unscathed.”