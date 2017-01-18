Palace’s players running out of games to be a draw under Eagles chief

Sam Allardyce has already warned his Crystal Palace players that they are running out of matches to respond to his mantra that draws are enough – to start with – if they are to survive in the Premier League.

After watching Tuesday night’s comeback win against Bolton in the FA Cup, ‘Big Sam’ returned to the message and repeated his fear that the points lost against Watford in his first match in charge of the club could come back to haunt the Eagles.

“A disappointing thing for me is that that big win should have been Watford and look at the cost of it,” said Allardyce. “We took control of the game from the very start, scored a very good goal from Johan Cabaye and then got the penalty and I thought to myself ‘this looks like, if he [Christian Benteke] can put that in, it will be a nice start for us, for me particularly, and it will give the lads a bit of confidence’.

“And then, all of a sudden we’ve missed the penalty, we give a silly penalty away ourselves and we end up with a point and people think ‘that’s not too bad’, but it isn’t [our opinion] now is it?

“It looks a big two points dropped now. We’ve had to wait until this game [against Bolton] to win a game, or certainly for me to win a game, and I’ve got to try and get my first win in the Premier League as quickly as possible now.”

That Boxing Day draw still clearly rankles and Allardyce says he is still in a learning curve regarding his new squad.

“I don’t know where we are just yet and enough about the players to make an opinion on how good I think we might be or what we’re going to do in the next game, apart from learning every day,” said the Premier League firefighter who saved Sunderland last season. “I’ve learnt a lot about the players who played [against Bolton] and from the victories we’ve not gained that we should have done – Watford.

“I’m chipping away at the players becoming more determined, more brutal, more dogged in their approach to the game to make sure that they can turn reasonable performances, or good performances, into victories – or if we’re not performing well, to get a result.”