Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce reveals plan to help prepare side for Everton test

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says he will be raiding the video vault to remind his players how good they were last season as he prepares for what looks like a daunting game on Saturday, at home to an Everton side that buried Manchester City 4-0 at the weekend.

“I need the players to play better, not just these players but the players that played last Saturday [in the 3-0 loss at West Ham],” said Allardyce in the wake of Tuesday night’s 2-1 FA Cup replay win against Bolton.

“I need them to get to their top form and stay at their top form for a period of time to help us get out of the position we’re in.

“That comes from believing in their own ability and remembering where they used to be as a team which was, go back to 2015 and go and get some videos and watch those games you were playing when you went fifth in the Premier League.

“Let that bring the confidence and show you what you can do and go out with a positive attitude and a positive belief and take that performance, put it in your mind and bring it out on the pitch and play like that again. We need that from every member [of the squad] between now and the end of the season to get out of the problem we’re in.

“Everton are going to come here with great confidence. How much confidence we get from this game going into Everton, will show on Saturday. A big test against Everton will be if we can get a result. That will grow our confidence a bit more. I don’t think we’d have to beat Everton to get a bit of confidence but if we got a result, if we got a win that would be fantastic.”

Although Palace had to come back from a goal down against League One opposition on Tuesday, with the help of a double from substitute Christian Benteke, Allardyce said there were reasons to be cheerful after recording his first win as Palace manager.

“The subs were on, yes to bring some fresh legs and make a change and it ended up working for us and Christian got two, but also to save the legs of Damien [Delaney] and Joe [Ledley] and obviously Loic [Remy] has [had] 60, 65 minutes under his belt for the first time. He’s had 45 behind closed doors, 45 against Bolton, 30 against West Ham, now 60 here so he’s match more match sharp and that’s going to be important to us.

“Every Premier League game can bring up a shock – although it wasn’t a shock Everton could beat Manchester City, but beating them by four and so comfortably was a shock. It will give them a lot of confidence but if we’re very resilient and we stick to a good game plan, maybe we can come up with a shock.”