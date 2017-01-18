Southwark’s legal challenge to block on Aylesbury Estate regeneration is back on

Determined town hall chiefs have been allowed to push ahead with court action to enable 3,500 new homes to be built on the site of the crumbling Aylesbury Estate in Walworth.

Southwark council’s successful appeal to Royal Courts of Justice now means the government’s decision to block the regeneration can be challenged through the highest courts in the land.

The Honorable Judge Collins said today there were grounds for a judicial review – thus opening the door for the development once again.

Their successful legal challenge has overturned a previous decision by the High Court, which last month barred a judicial review into communities secretary Sajid Javid’s decision to block building work.

He refused to allow Southwark Council to force home owners off the 50-year-old concrete estate – one of Europe’s largest – by using a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

Cllr Mark Williams, Southwark’s cabinet member for regeneration and new homes, said: “This is a positive step for the council and the hundreds of residents who want to see major improvements on the Aylesbury estate. We still have some way to go.

“But I am pleased that we now have the opportunity to remake our case and challenge the government’s refusal to permit a CPO that would allow us to build 800 new homes for Londoners, including hundreds at social rent as well as extra care homes for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Mr Javid in September refused them permission to forcibly buy up eight properties where the leaseholding residents want to keep their homes.

Plans for 3,500 new homes on the estate are at stake in the legal battle, which looks set to drag on in the courts for several more months. Work cannot begin until those eight flats are empty – but Southwark has refused to increase its cash offer to them, as it would add more money to the borough’s council tax bills.

If the CPO goes ahead, it would allow work to start on the first phase – 830 homes designed by HTA Design. But Mr Javid said the proposal would breach the leadholders’ human rights.

The planning inspector he appointed found that the council adopted “extremely low valuations” to compensate leaseholders for their homes – meaning most leaseholders would be forced to leave the area or invest in a new, more expensive property.

Mark Williams, cabinet member for regeneration and new homes at Southwark Council, said last month: “This is not a decision we take lightly, but our residents need new affordable homes, and the secretary of state’s decision has huge ramifications for Southwark, and for councils across London that are trying to help tackle the housing crisis.

“On the Aylesbury alone, turning down our CPO means the secretary of state is jeopardising plans for 800 new homes for Londoners, including hundreds at social rent as well as extra care homes for some of our most vulnerable residents. We can’t sit back and jeopardise this fantastic project, and that is why we have to challenge the decision.”

The council has already approved plans by Duggan Morris Architects and HTA Design for 120 new homes and a range of community facilities – known as Plot 18 – at the Aylesbury Estate.

The total number of homes will increase by 1,225 – or an extra 6,014 habitable rooms.

But the number of homes at a social rent will decrease by 778. But each of the new ones will have more habitable rooms, so the total space available in the affordable sector will be an extra 457 rooms.

The 50-year-old 2,759-home estate, one of the largest in Europe, was designed by Derek Winch of Southwark Council’s architects’ department.

In 1997, Tony Blair made his first speech as prime minister there, to demonstrate his commitment to improving life for the poorest in society.

Southwark council leader Cllr Peter John said in September: “Mr Javid’s decision puts Southwark and all councils who are trying to build new homes for our residents between a rock and hard place.

“We can either fight this decision or scrap our plans to regenerate the Aylesbury estate, leaving the hopes and dreams of thousands of local people in tatters. I’m not willing to do that, which is why we have taken court action if necessary to try to overturn this bizarre decision.

“I honestly don’t know what the Government’s policy is on estate regeneration any more, as they say one thing and do another. By this decision they are jeopardising plans for 800 new homes for Londoners. Of course the human rights of our residents are important, which is why each of the remaining resident leaseholders has been offered a brand new home in the same area, rent-free, and with a shared equity arrangement which protects the money they’ve saved and invested. I’m afraid that we can’t just keep offering them more and more taxpayers’ money.

“In his report the Secretary of State recognises that the scheme is viable, that it brings economic and social benefits to the area and that refurbishment is not an option. Our plans offer the only way forward for the positive regeneration of an area of London that desperately needs it, and I’m determined that we will keep going to provide high-quality, affordable homes for local people. I hope he will listen to reason but failing that, we will take this to court. We will also continue with our regeneration of other parts of the estate that are not affected by this decision.”

The regeneration of the Aylesbury estate will bring the following benefits for local people, says Southwark:

50 per cent affordable homes, with 75 per cent of those at social rents and the remainder as shared ownership or shared equity homes for leaseholders

mixed communities – between social rent, shared ownership and private sale,

improving existing open space, (invested £11m to improve Burgess Park for local residents, with a further £6m to be spent over the next three years, and improved grounds maintenance)

Working with the Creation Trust to support the economic and social regeneration of the estate by helping residents into education, training and employment, as well as supporting a range of other projects and programmes Creation run including their resident involvement activities.

