Commuters ‘could pocket thousands’ in train delay refunds

Frustrated commuters could get thousands of pounds back for enduring late trains if they used their credit card to buy season tickets, it has emerged.

A frustrated Southern Rail commuter managed to claim back £2,400 from the failed operator using a little-known credit card clause.

Thousands of passengers could now be eligible for refunds after one customer, a yearly season ticket holder, was refunded the sum by American Express.

According to campaign group the Association of British Commuters, he based his grievance on Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974, using a claim for the non-delivery of goods and services.

The customer, known only as Sean, estimated that 50 per cent of his journeys were cancelled or disrupted using punctuality statistics, and requested half of his money back after the ticket expired in August.

American Express granted the claim and Sean believes Southern Rail have received the “charge back”, leaving him over £2,000 better off.

Another commuter is also attempting to claim back some of the cost of her ticket through her credit card provider Marks and Spencer, whose banking division is run by HSBC.

The beleaguered train company received a dismal customer score of just 21 per cent in Which?’s annual rail survey.

This is the company’s worst performance ever – a far cry from the score of 44 per cent it achieved last year.

In six out of eight categories, the train company gained itself just one mark out of five.

Which?’s director of campaigns and communications, Vickie Sheriff, said: “After months of disruption, it’s no surprise to see Southern at the bottom of our customer satisfaction survey.

“Though Southern have performed particularly badly this year, the whole sector is continually failing passengers.

“Overcrowding, delays, short trains, carriages in poor condition – many services aren’t providing even the basics.

“Enough is enough – we need rail services that finally deliver for their passengers.”

Southern have been approached for a comment.