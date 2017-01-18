Hagit Yakira bringing dance show to Deptford following Sadlers Wells success

AN AWARD winning choreographer is bringing her show to Deptford following its acclaimed premiere at Sadlers Wells.

Hagit Yakira Dance’s show Free Falling – Double Bill is to be at the Laban Theatre in Creekside on Thursday January 26 from 7.30pm.

Hagit Yakira, a former student at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of music and dance, developed the two works on the bill from stories gathered from her work over the years as a therapist.

The show including work Air Hunger sold out at Sadlers Wells in Central London last October.

Free Falling looks at the fear of falling, failing, and the ambition to recover while Air Hunger a breath taking duet is inspired by anxiety attacks and both are accompanied by music from her long term collaborator composer Sabio Janiak.

The Israel born choreographer who has been living in the UK for 12 years explained how she came to create the works.

She said: “For many years now I wanted to create a piece that somehow presents different anxieties I become familiar with while studying and working as a dance movement therapist. Some of the stories I heard in the therapy room or studio touched me very deeply, and I felt I needed to somehow share them. Of course not revealing any details but rather trying to create an experience that somehow provokes the feelings these people shared with me.”

Hagit who has wanted to dance since she was four, said as she reached her early twenties “I realised that I need to do something for society. Dance felt too self-observed, too self-centred, and I wanted to do something with my love to dance, I wanted to help people with this, and this is why I went to study dance movement therapy. However after my studies I soon realised that in fact I wanted to choreograph. Whilst I was studying an MA at Trinity – Laban, I had to create something for my final exam and it was there that I realised that this is it.

Explaining how she develops her works in collaboration with the performing artists, she said: “My work is a delicate balance between improvisations and set material or set moments, though the improvisation tasks are very strict.

Hagit has created six works so far for her company with Oh Baby and Somewhere Between a Self and Another clinching awards. She has also worked extensively on community projects with non professional dancers including a production of Air Hunger with 60 participants commissioned by The Place venue and performed last JULY

Free Falling has been supported by the Arts Council England, Sadler’s Wells, Laban Theatre and Dance4. Air Hunger is commissioned by Respond, a collaboration between Yorkshire Dance, the University of Leeds, Breakfast Creatives and Liz Lerman.

Hagit Yakira Dance: Free Falling – Double Bill is at Laban Theatre on Thursday January 26 7:30pm. For tickets costing £16 or £12 for concessions call the box office on 020 8 463 0100