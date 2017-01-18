Pooches see the sights on ‘K9’ double decker bus tour

A sightseeing experience like no other took to the streets of Westminster this week with the launch of a brand new bus tour – for dogs.

Man’s best friend was behind the wheel as the ‘K9’ double decker stopped at Downing Street and Buckingham Palace on its whirlwind trip around central London.

The route also took in some of the capital’s most popular dog-walking spots as it passed Hyde Park, Green Park and Kensington Palace Gardens.

Dog owners and their pampered pooches were treated to the free ride to celebrate the launch of insurance company More Th>n’s ‘Doggyssenti>ls’ pet care service.

Over the course of the hour-long journey, the customised London Routemaster passed an array of points of interest with a connection to dogs in the city, with expert insight provided throughout by the onboard commentator.

More Th>n’s Steve Jay said: “London is a city famed for its fascinating history and rich culture, much of which man’s best friend has been heavily involved in.

“The K9 Bus Tour aims to celebrate this often under-appreciated fact, while also providing owners with a fun and unique way to spend time entertaining their beloved pet.”