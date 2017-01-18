Chelsea must listen to stadium concerns, says MP Hands

West London MP Greg Hands has promised to work with Chelsea Football Club to ease public concerns over the impact of its new 60,000-seat stadium.

The government minister – a dedicated fan of the Blues – said he would make sure the club “listens” to residents who have been angered by the ambitious redevelopment project.

Hammersmith and Fulham council’s decision to grant planning permission for the club’s new ground prompted a backlash from critics last week.

Some residents living near to the stadium complained that the area would be swamped with thousands of extra fans – although 70 per cent of people who responded to the formal consultation backed the scheme.

Mr Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said he would liaise with the club to mitigate any negative impacts “as far as is reasonable”.

“I have always been supportive in principle of the club remaining at its historic home of more than 110 years,” he added.

“There is a commercial case for the club to be able to expand and to be able to have a stadium commensurate with its modern status – and to keep up with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and others.

“Nevertheless I have engaged with the club and raised various concerns throughout this process and I commend the club for being helpful.

“I will now continue working with Chelsea to make sure that they listen to local residents’ and other stakeholders’ concerns, and that any impact of the redevelopment on the local area is mitigated as far as is reasonable.”

Proposals for the revamped stadium were approved by council planners earlier this month.

The decision will pave the way for one of the country’s biggest sporting complexes to be built in the borough, while delivering a £22 million cash boost for the local community.

Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich is expected to cover the £500 million cost of the project, which will include demolishing the club’s famous Stamford Bridge stadium.

Club bosses said the council’s approval was a “significant step” towards work beginning on site, although further permissions are still being sought.

Town Hall chiefs have said they expect the club to “minimise disruption” while the works are carried out.

Announcing the decision, Councillor Stephen Cowan, the leader of the council, said: “We are happy to usher in this exciting new phase in Chelsea FC’s history and we will continue to work hard to deliver as many protections and benefits as possible for the area by working with the club and local residents.”

The new stadium will boost Chelsea’s matchday capacity by around 18,000 and the club is expected to play its home fixtures at Wembley while the construction work takes place.