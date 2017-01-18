Former children’s home worker who sexually abused two teens in the 80s jailed

A former care worker who sexually abused two teenage boys at a children’s home in the 1980s has been jailed for 12 years.

Bryan Handley, 71, of Lower Road, Deptford was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 13 January, to a total of 12 years after he was convicted of two counts of buggery and four counts of indecent assault against boys aged 14 and 15.

Officers in the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) launched an investigation after two former residents from Orchard Lodge a secure children’s home in Anerley contacted police about the abuse they suffered.

The first resident made his allegations to the police in April 2011 but officers only had the first name “Bryan” for the suspect. The officers managed to identify Handley through staff records and interviews with other witnesses who worked at the home. A second man then made similar allegations and Handley was arrested in October 2011.

The former care worker denied he abused any of the children but after a long and complex investigation he was charged in July 2015. Following a trial in October 2016, he was found guilty of all offences, which relate to a period between 1984 and 1987.

Detective Constable Mark Tarrant, from the Met’s SOECA command said: “Handley abused his position of trust in a children’s care home to sexually abuse two teenage boys. I would like to commend the courage of the two men, now aged in their 40s, who gave evidence in court.

“Although no prison sentence can ever make up for the physical and psychological damage caused by the appalling abuse they suffered, I hope the 12 year sentence given to Handley gives them some form of closure.

“This case highlights that, no matter the length of time that has passed, the public should feel reassured that we will thoroughly investigate all historical sexual offences and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

A spokeswoman from the NSPCC said: “Handley’s role was to look after vulnerable children in his care. Instead he took advantage of his position and sexually abused them. It is only thanks to his victims’ bravery that he has finally faced justice.

“This case sends a clear message that justice can be served no matter when the abuse took place.”

Anyone wanting to report non-recent sexual abuse can do so via their local police by calling 101 or in person at a local police station.

Adults with any issues or concerns can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children and young people can call ChildLine on 0800 1111, or get help online at www.childline.org.uk.