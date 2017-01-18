Christian Benteke happy at Crystal Palace as he rejects transfer talk

Christian Benteke has played down any talk that he could be on the move this month – admitting his sole focus is on keeping Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce had already declared that the club-record signing from Liverpool was going nowhere despite links to China and French giants PSG.

But when asked about the transfer talk, Benteke said: “No [I am not going anywhere]. It makes me laugh! I am used to it. Since I am in England, now it is maybe two or three years in a row they talk about ‘Christian is going to leave’.

“I am very happy here. I want to fight to help the team to move up the table. We deserve it with the players that we have got. Now we have to show it on the pitch.”

It needed Benteke’s introduction against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night to turn around a 1-0 deficit and not only set up a fourth round tie against Manchester City but also secure a first victory for Allardyce since replacing Alan Pardew just before Christmas.

The big Belgian struck twice to take his scoring tally to 10 in 20 matches for the South Londoners.

“I am happy because we won,” he said. “That was the main thing, that we go to the next round. We had to win this game for our confidence and that is what we did.”

Benteke is backing Allardyce to turn around Palace’s fortunes with the former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and Sunderland chief never having a relegation in his career.

“He is a manager with a lot of experience,” said Benteke. “He has been in the Premier League for a long time and knows how to manage the team out of the position we are in now.

“We are in a dangerous position but we have to look up because we have the ability and quality in the squad.”

In Benteke’s first season at Villa he netted 19 goals in 34 Premier League starts as they finished 15th in the top flight. In all three campaigns with the Midlands outfit he reached double figures before his sale to Liverpool in 2015.

But he feels that there are differences from the challenge of securing survival at his first English club compared to Palace.

“Here we have got a lot of experienced players,” said Benteke. “When I was at Villa, I was unknown and there were some players who came from the Championship.

“So it was quite different. We just have to find the right way and move on.”