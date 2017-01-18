Artist sought to help Deptford children create “super sewer” artwork

A CALL has been made for an artist to help Deptford children create a work for “super sewer” construction hoardings.

Tideway, the company delivering the £4.2 billion scheme is inviting applications from artists in all disciplines to help develop a large-scale work for the hoardings around its Deptford Church Street site. The chosen artist is to work with children and staff at nearby St Joseph’s RC Primary School in a series of workshops on the theme of “identity”.

The 16 mile Thames Tideway Tunnel, which is under construction, aims to take away the raw sewage which would otherwise overflow into the river.

Louise Blyde, the co-headteacher at St Joseph’s, said: “The children and staff of St Joseph’s are really excited about working with a local artist to create a piece of art which represents Deptford and the community.”

Jackie Roe, delivery manager for Tideway, said: “Tideway is committed to being a good neighbour during construction and leaving a good legacy in the areas where we work. We are delighted to be working with St Joseph’s and look forward to seeing applications from local artists who can help make a positive impact in their community.”

Applications from artists in all disciplines are welcomed but experience of working with schools or community groups is a requirement. The company is particularly keen to attract artists based in Lewisham or with a good knowledge of the Deptford.

Tideway’s Art on The Tideway programme will see a number of artists team up with communities to help design hoardings and permanent pieces of artwork at sites including at Chambers Wharf in Bermondsey and King Edward Memorial Park Foreshore in Wapping.

The deadline for applications is midday on Sunday February 5.

For more information and to apply visit www.tideway.london/news/media-centre/deptford-pupils-excited-to-create-community-artwork-with-local-artist-for-tideway/