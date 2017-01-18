Black Lives Matter protest caused ‘utter chaos’ at Heathrow

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters caused “utter chaos” by chaining themselves across a major route into Heathrow Airport, a court heard.

The rally caused major disruption to passengers at the height of the summer holiday season, with traffic gridlocked on the M4 spur road.

Four of the protestors – Joshua Virasami, 26, Ewa Jasiewicz, 38, Mark Weaver, 35, and Alison Playford, 37 – unfurled a huge black banner in the middle of a road which read “this is a crisis” during the rally in the morning rush hour on August 5 last year.

Meanwhile the other five – Sita Balani, 29, Liam Barrington-Bush, 32, Aditi Jaganathan, 26, Naomi Mabita, 23, and Aadam Muuse, 24 – lay down on the ground chained to each other through hollowed-out fire extinguishers, which were filled with wire mesh and concrete.

Some drivers dangerously tried to get through the crowd, while others shouted angrily at the campaigners.

A police officer said he pleaded with the activists, pointing out that thousands of people could miss their flights.

Instead, the court heard, the group started loudly chanting “black lives matter”, which drowned him out.

Nana Owusuh, prosecuting, told Willesden Magistrates’ Court: “The defendants then walked on to the road carrying a large banner and used this to clearly and deliberately impede the traffic.

“As a result of this protest, access to Heathrow was, to put it mildly, there was a substantial gridlock.

“Police officers attended and asked the protesters to move but they were subjected to abuse and were ignored.

“The officers attempted to resolve the matter for some time before the decision was made to arrest those standing in the road, and remove those lying in the road with cutting equipment.

“To prevent car drivers from being distracted by the police action, a screen was erected between the clear lane and the protesters still on the road.”

Video footage played to the court showed the protesters shouting “if they don’t give us justice, we won’t give them peace”, and “black lives matter”.

The prosecutor said: “This footage, if nothing at all, shows how busy the place is. They have successfully obstructed the highway.

“You can see others are trying to forcefully drive through the crowd, and that is, if nothing at all, dangerous – objectively dangerous.”

Asked to describe the scene, Sergeant Christopher Jackson, a firearms officer based at Heathrow, said: “Utter chaos, to be honest, because the first thing my attention was drawn to was a huge amount of stationary traffic on the southbound lanes.

“People were out of their cars shouting at the protesters who were in the road.

“There was a huge banner across the road. There were people on the floor, there were people who seemed to know the protesters but were not involved in it stood on the side of the road.”

He added: “I warned members of the group that they were causing an obstruction.

“I was stood in front of the protestors. I asked them to consider that they had made their point, that the impact would make press coverage.

“I pleaded with them that there were children in the cars, it was going to be a hot day, that they had been successful in their protest, and to allow the families through.

“The group just started chanting, ‘black lives matter’, which drowned out any further words I spoke to them.”

He said he tried to warn them they were blocking the road, but they did not listen, and he arrested them all just after 8.40am.

After they were arrested, a specialist unit called to cut them which took until about 11.30am.

Sgt Jackson said: “If the protest group had been able to stay there from the beginning, if all the people who had been stopped in the road had been left there, there would have been hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people who would have been missing flights.

“The cumulative impact would have been huge.”

A tenth protestor, Taylor Offoh, 20, of Penge, south east London, was also arrested at the scene and later accepted a caution.

Balani, of Camberwell Grove, south east London, Barrington-Bush, of Tottenham, north London, Jaganathan, of Tottenham, Jasiewicz, Tower Hamlets, east London,Mabita, of Manchester, Muuse, of no fixed address, Playford, of Greenford, west London, Virasami of Hounslow, west London, and Weaver, of Beverley, East Ridings of Yorkshire, all deny wilful obstruction of a highway.

The trial continues.