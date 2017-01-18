Two former Ravensbourne students nominated for BAFTA award

A GREENWICH college is thrilled a film by two of its former students has been nominated for a BAFTA awards. Ravensbourne digital arts college on Greenwich Peninsula celebrated the news that film Standby by alumni Charlotte Regan and Jack Hannon has been nominated for Best British Short Film at the British Academy Film Awards.

The duo are both graduates from the college’s Digital Film Production BA (Hons) course as is fellow student Bradley Stearn who helped shoot the movie. Standby charts the evolving relationship of police officers Gary and Jenny and the characters they meet through their days at work. It was selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and has been screened alongside a number of Oscar-winning films including 12 Years a Slave and Slumdog Millionaire.

Jack Hannon said he was surprised to hear the film had been nominated. He said: “Charlotte rang me in the morning and I thought she was playing an elaborate prank. We are both so shocked but extremely happy.

“We will never forget Ravensbourne it was the place we met and forged a fantastic working relationship. Our lecturers were a massive help and were huge influences on us. They encouraged and supported us which enable us to get where we are today.”

The film makers have just wrapped on their next short film which is called “Fry-Up” and stars Sian Clifford from TV comedy series Fleabag.

The winners of the BAFTA awards which are run by British Academy of Film and Television Arts are to be announced on Sunday 12 February 12 at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

