Charlton boss responds to transfer link to Wigan hotshot

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has ruled out a move for Wigan striker Will Grigg.

The Addicks are believed to have made an enquiry for the Northern Ireland international – a cult figure after hitting 28 goals as they romped to League One promotion last season.

Grigg has still been a regular in the Wigan side this season, making 27 appearances.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals with Milton Keynes in the 2014-15 season when he was loaned by Brentford.

“I’ve heard that one as well,” said Robinson, when asked by the South London Press about the link. “We’ve done a deal with Wigan for Nathan Byrne – so people are going to see there are open links. I’ve done a lot of business with them.

“They’ve got a wonderful chairman and a very good manager who is going to turn them around.

“Will Grigg is a player I’ve worked with before – somebody I’ve got tremendous affection and believe in his talent.

“But…no [a deal will not happen]. He’s a Championship player. We want to get there. I understand the business and understand the links – it’s an obvious one.”