Palace boss Sam Allardyce reveals transfer hope

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce said this week he is hoping to have at least one new face in his squad for Saturday’s home game against in-form Everton.

Having added left-sided Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp to the team, for an initial £9 million from champions Leicester, Allardyce said he expected to complete at least one more addition by the end of play yesterday.

“I’ll be speaking to the chairman probably tonight at length,” said Allardyce, in the wake of Tuesday’s FA Cup replay win over Bolton. “To see what is what and where we are, what has been accepted and what hasn’t been accepted.

“We are trying and spreading our wings far and wide and hopefully in the next 48 hours at least one of those targets will be saying yes and they’ll come to the medical, pass the medical and sign on for us.”

Asked specifically about his enquiry for Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson, Allardyce said there was no fresh update and the extent of the manager’s attempts to apply major surgery to his Palace squad was laid bare by his revelation over the number of players that have been approached this month.

“It’s hard to say how many we’re looking for,” said Allardyce. “I know we’ve had about five or six, maybe even as many as eight bids in for players all across Europe as well as in this country and up to now we’ve only had one accepted, which is Jeffrey Schlupp.”

One of those European targets is thought to be former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra, with Allardyce bidding to bring the Frenchman back to England despite strong rival interest from Valencia.