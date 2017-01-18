Palace boss hails “quality” goals to bring him first win – but feared worse when Bolton stunner put them behind in FA Cup tie

Palace manager Sam Allardyce praised match-winning substitute Christian Benteke and said he feared the worst when a marvellous top-corner lob from James Henry put League One visitors Bolton ahead in Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay

“When I saw Bolton’s ‘worldy’ go in, I thought ‘how many more worldies are we going to get against us?’,” said the Eagles boss. “We had Giroud at Arsenal, we had Andy Carroll at West Ham and now we’ve got Henry, left-footed – he’s on his bad foot as well – chipped it in the top corner.

“That caused us a bit of panic but the quality of Christian’s goals – Andros [Townsend]’s run and cross and his [Benteke’s] header and then a volley – it was the sort of quality I haven’t seen in any Premier League games from us yet, apart from the Watford game.

“I thought the tie was very comfortable, without [us] penetrating Bolton enough to have won it sooner before they even scored that wonder goal.

“That was frustrating and disappointing for me. The amount of control we had in the first half but nothing to show for it, there’s still a weakness there. In all the good open play that we have and all the good areas we get into we’re not converting any chances or taking advantage of that until we scored the two goals.

“I still also say defensively we were quite good. We kept Bolton out but when you’re going to go back to the Premier League again, it’s a better quality of player that we have to be more defensively minded and better at as a unit.”

Asked about his post-match touchline celebration at a time when an FA Cup run could prove a fatal distraction for a team hovering above the Premier League relegation zone, Allardyce replied: “I like to win every game and I would not have wanted that team to lose to Bolton. Some of that team is playing quite regularly and I’m asking them ‘are you telling me you’re good enough to play in the Premier League when you can’t beat a team from League One? At home?’”

“So I’m glad that they pulled that round and got that victory. You’ve still got to go and win and if we hadn’t have won, I’d have been very disappointed. Winning gives everybody a bit of relief for a short period of time.”