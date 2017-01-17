Palace 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Christian Benteke steps up to deliver timely boost as Allardyce gets first win

Sam Allardyce is a manager who holds great store by statistics and Christian Benteke’s scoring ratio shows just how important he is to Crystal Palace’s survival fight.

The Eagles were slumbering towards a third round exit at the hands of League One Bolton Wanderers until the club-record signing was brought into the fray just past the hour mark.

It was a triple change with Jason Puncheon and James Tomkins – two other sure starters for Saturday’s home game against Everton – also added into the mix.

But Benteke – predictably – was Palace’s matchwinner. His double takes him to 10 goals in 20 appearances for the Eagles since his summer move from Liverpool. Giving the big frontman the right kind of service is imperative – and Mathieu Flamini did.

Wanderers’ central defensive pairing of David Wheater and Mark Beevers had happily hoovered up a succession of crosses before that with Loic Remy not the type of striker to make the most of them.

Benteke is a different animal. Flamini’s cross from the right was perfect in terms of trajectory – there was no doubt that as soon as it met the forehead of the club’s top-scorer that it was going to be nestling in the back of the net.

It cancelled out James Henry’s opener for Bolton Wanderers. Only the former Millwall man can answer if his looping finish over a helpless Julian Speroni was an intended cross or impudent finish.

Once level, Benteke moved into double figures for Palace with a finish befitting his status as one of the top goal-grabbers in the Premier League.

Andros Townsend endured a difficult evening but kept trying to get on the ball and it was his cross which was plucked down by Benteke, who turned to finish smartly beyond Alnwick.

Palace have had injury problems this campaign and keeping the Belgian powerhouse fit is a priority.

Before his much-needed quality was added to the attack there was precious little to be encouraged by, aside from Sullay Kaikai’s first-half free-kick which just fizzed past the right upright.

It was a first victory for Allardyce since taking charge. Everton will pose far more threat at the weekend in a crunch fixture as the Eagles look to open some daylight between themselves and the bottom three.