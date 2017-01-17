Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Crystal Palace v Bolton team line-ups: Kaikai starts in FA Cup third...

Crystal Palace v Bolton team line-ups: Kaikai starts in FA Cup third round replay

By Richard Cawley -
0
155
Chung-yong Lee Photo: Keith Gillard

Sullay Kaikai has been handed his full debut as Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has made major changes to his side for tonight’s FA Cup third round tie against Bolton Wanderers.

The winger, recalled from his loan at Brentford, is the first full debut in any competition for a Palace academy player in three years, four months and 22 days.

Chung-yong Lee faces his former club.

Loic Remy and Mathieu Flamini also start for Palace. But Allardyce names a strong bench with Christian Benteke, Jason Puncheon and Yohan Cabaye amongst the substitutes.

Palace: Speroni, Ward, Delaney, Kelly, Fryers, Flamini, Ledley, Kaikai, Lee, Townsend, Remy. Subs: Hennessey, Tomkins, Cabaye, Benteke, Puncheon, Husin, Phillips.

Bolton: Alnwick, Beevers, Vela, Spearing, Clough, Madine, Taylor, Wilson, Henry, Wheater, Thorpe. Subs: Turner, Moxey, Taylor, Proctor, Osede, Trotter, Clayton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace v Bolton team line-ups: Kaikai starts in FA Cup third...