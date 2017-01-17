Crystal Palace v Bolton team line-ups: Kaikai starts in FA Cup third round replay

Sullay Kaikai has been handed his full debut as Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has made major changes to his side for tonight’s FA Cup third round tie against Bolton Wanderers.

The winger, recalled from his loan at Brentford, is the first full debut in any competition for a Palace academy player in three years, four months and 22 days.

Chung-yong Lee faces his former club.

Loic Remy and Mathieu Flamini also start for Palace. But Allardyce names a strong bench with Christian Benteke, Jason Puncheon and Yohan Cabaye amongst the substitutes.

Palace: Speroni, Ward, Delaney, Kelly, Fryers, Flamini, Ledley, Kaikai, Lee, Townsend, Remy. Subs: Hennessey, Tomkins, Cabaye, Benteke, Puncheon, Husin, Phillips.

Bolton: Alnwick, Beevers, Vela, Spearing, Clough, Madine, Taylor, Wilson, Henry, Wheater, Thorpe. Subs: Turner, Moxey, Taylor, Proctor, Osede, Trotter, Clayton.