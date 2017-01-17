Success of shopping centre pop up offering skills to young unemployed

THE SUCCESS of a youth unemployment charity and street wear retailer is to be celebrated with a graduation ceremony and exhibition.

Lewisham Shopping Centre is to celebrate the success of its partnership with Circle Collective on Thursday evening (19).

The social enterprise, has been helping youngsters develop vital employability skills in it shop since it popped up in the shopping centre last autumn. The store, which has provided more than 100 work experience shifts for youngsters, is to be in the centre until July.

The exhibition, which is to kicking off at 6:30pm in the mall will offer visitors the chance to look at displays by independent designers and view case studies of Circle graduates who have secured success.

Ailish Christian-West, from Land Securities which owns Lewisham shopping centre is to address the graduation ceremony for the young people who have completed Circle Collective’s ‘Get Employed’ training course.

Paul Redden, the centre manager, said: “We are very excited to welcome our customers to the Circle Collective exhibition. The work they do within the local community is absolutely vital in inspiring young people to take their first steps into the world of work. It is also great to see independent designers showcasing their work to a wider audience which, without the Circle Collective, they may not have reached.”

Turly Humphreys, the chief executive of Circle Collective, said: “We cannot wait for our celebration event at Lewisham Shopping. The two month pilot has gone incredibly well, but it is really important now that we continue to promote our presence in Lewisham and reach out to those that may need our help. The exhibition will also be a chance for shoppers to immerse themselves in the work of our designers and creatives, and develop an appreciation for emerging local talents.”

Land Securities’ partnership with Circle Collective has been in place for four years. Volunteers interested in supporting the fantastic work can visit www.circlecollective.org

www.lewishamshopping.co.uk.