Jeffrey Schlupp raring to go for Crystal Palace’s tie with Bolton

Saturday’s 3-0 loss at West Ham may not have been the perfect debut

for Crystal Palace new signing Jeffrey Schlupp but the left-sided

addition says he is raring to go tonight against Bolton in the

FA Cup.

The £9 million arrival from Leicester – whose fee may reportedly rise

to £12.5m depending on transfer clauses – came on for his Eagles bow

in the 81st minute at the London Stadium, replacing Joe Ledley two

minutes after Andy Carroll’s wonder goal had effectively ended the

game as a contest.

When asked if he was eager to be involved in the

replay at Selhurst Park the Ghana international said: “I’m ready to go

and can’t wait to start games and help the team. I’m ready, so I’ll

see what the backroom staff do on Tuesday but I’m ready to go.”

Unlike his new Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha – in Gabon hoping

to make his Ivory Coast debut in today’s Africa Cup of Nations group

game against Togo – Schlupp did not make selection for the tournament,

with Ghana coach Avram Grant passing over him.

And Schlupp admitted Zaha will be a big loss at a difficult time for

the Eagles, who also have Bakary Sako absent in Gabon with Mali.

“I know Wilf anyway, and what he can do,” said Schlupp. “He’ll

definitely be missed but if I’m here to fill in while he’s away, I’ll

do my best to help the team out.”

Schlupp, who won the Premier League as part of Leicester’s miraculous

Premier League triumph last season, can play as a left-back, wing-back

or left winger and says he is not demanding about what position he

plays in.

“I’ll play anywher

e in the team, anywhere on the left, and do my

best,” said the new arrival. “Anything to help get those three points.

I like to think that I’m an attacking player and goals win you games

so I’ll try and do my best.”