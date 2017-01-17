Testosterone filled physical theatre horror: All-male production of A Clockwork Orange returns to London

Action To The Word’s award-winning all-male production of Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange, directed by Alexandra Spencer-Jones, will return to London following its acclaimed premiere in Edinburgh in 2011 and an international tour.

Billed as an electrifying and testosterone filled physical theatre horror show that exquisitely captures and transcends the spirit of Anthony Burgess’ original literary masterpiece, A Clockwork Orange lures its audience into the glorious glass-edged nastiness of Manchester’s underworld. A playtime of orgiastic ultraviolence and sexuality, it’s the story of little Alex and the Droogs in their battle against the tedium of adolescence. An unapologetic celebration of the human condition, it remains as terrifyingly relevant today as when the book was published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick’s film caused a stir in 1971.

Jonno Davies will return to the production to star as ‘Alex’, having played the role previously on two international tours. Other stage credits include A Midsummer Night’s Dream (National Theatre/Latitude), Dracula (Arts Theatre/International tour) and Shakespeare in Love (Noel Coward). His screen credits include Milk and Honey, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Spotless and Hollyoaks.

He is joined on stage by Luke Baverstock, Sebastian Charles, Simon Cotton, Damien Hasson, Philip Honeywell, James Smoker Will Stokes and Tom Whitelock.

A Clockwork Orange is directed by Alexandra Spencer-Jones, Artistic Director for Action to the Word, for which she has created Dracula (Arts Theatre/International Tour), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (National Theatre/Latitude Festival) and Constance and Sinestra and the Cabinet of Screams(New Wimbledon Theatre/Latitude Festival).

Alexandra Spencer-Jones said , “ In a world where the pillars of leadership are crashing down around us, Burgess’ timeless masterpiece brought to stage is more urgent than ever. There will always be a disaffected youth who are not listened to. A Clockwork Orange is a brutal examination of the self versus the state in the age-old struggle for human freedom ”

A Clockwork Orange opens at Park Theatre on 14th February and plays until 18th March.