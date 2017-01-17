Charlton striker Josh Magennis facing a month on the sidelines

Charlton striker Josh Magennis is set to be missing for a month with the injury he sustained in Saturday’s derby stalemate with Millwall.

It is unclear whether the Addicks will dip into the transfer market to cover the loss of the Northern Ireland international, who was stretchered off just 13 minutes into the match with ankle damage.

Charlton do have Lee Novak back in contention for Saturday’s home game against high-flying Scunthorpe United.

Left-back Lewis Page also turned his ankle against the Lions but the recent signing from West Ham United is expected to make a quick return.