Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Charlton striker Josh Magennis facing a month on the sidelines

By Richard Cawley -
Josh Magennis was an early change for Charlton with an ankle injury Photo: Paul Edwards

Charlton striker Josh Magennis is set to be missing for a month with the injury he sustained in Saturday’s derby stalemate with Millwall.

It is unclear whether the Addicks will dip into the transfer market to cover the loss of the Northern Ireland international, who was stretchered off just 13 minutes into the match with ankle damage.

Charlton do have Lee Novak back in contention for Saturday’s home game against high-flying Scunthorpe United.

Left-back Lewis Page also turned his ankle against the Lions but the recent signing from West Ham United is expected to make a quick return.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

