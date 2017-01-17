Power Football teen selected to train for England raising funds for elite wheelchair

A TEENAGER with cerebral palsy who has wanted to play power football for England since he was six has been scouted to train with the country’s team.

Kyle Alexander from Lewisham is thrilled to have the honour to train with the England senior squad and the determined 15-year-old has also launched a fund raiser to help purchase his own £7800 chair so he can spend even more time training. He is hugely grateful to those who have supported the fund raiser so far including Blackheath Golf Club which has donated £1800 via the South London Special League. He currently has to raise a further £3,000 to help fulfil his dream.

The pupil at Trinity School in Lee has set his heart on playing in the WFA Powerchair Championships and even in the Paraylmpics in 2024 when the sport is set to be included in the games.

Kyle who has Cerebral Palsy which impacts all his four limbs has played for Greenwich Power Football Club(GPFC) for 10 years. He was scouted by Sevenoakes PFC where he has been a team member for the past two seasons. The club was promoted to the Premiership League for the sport and whilst playing in a clash last September he was spotted by the England manager and invited to join a training session.

Sharon Brokenshire who runs GPFC as part of the South London Special League, told SLP: “We are so proud of him. Kyle is one of our original members and from day one he was inspirational. As a player he has always been determined to reach the top of his sport. When I first met him he told me he would play for England one day.

“In 2012 TV show Blue Peter came to film players a part of the BBC Children in Need campaign. Barney Harwood followed Kyle for a day finishing up in a GPFC training session. One of his most emotive expressions which impressed us was “I have Cerebral Palsy – its a challenge but I enjoy a challenge. Kyle still trains with GPFC on Thursdays. His friendships with the other players are paramount -they are inseparable.”

She said everyone was so proud of Kyle they decided to donate the money raised by Blackheath Golf Club under the captaincy of Mairy Spence towards the work of SLSL.

Speaking about his experiences with the England squad, Kyle said: “The training has given me a big push to improve in terms of my confidence as well as the mental and technical side of my game.”

“I am trying to raise money for a strike force chair. It is an elite piece of equipment which will allow me to take my game to new heights also giving me the freedom to train more frequently. It will allow me to put in the hours everyday to get me to the top of my game.”

His mum Monica Alexander, told SLP, “We are so proud of him he has done so well. Powerchair Football has been an absolutely fantastic sport for him. He enjoys being in a team as much as the competition and desire to win. Its great as he also used to listen to his brother talking about his football team and how much he enjoyed being part of it so he was thrilled to join the Greenwich team. The SLSL really recognise how important sport is not just for gaining sporting skills but the way this can boost youngsters confidence and belief in themselves.”

To support Kyle’s fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiseforstrikeforce