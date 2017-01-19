From turnpike to the gallows…

The area in and around what is now know as the Oval and Kennington Park has a rich and varied past – some good and some bad, writes Laurence Marsh who is the vice-chairman of the chairman of the Herne Hill Society.

Standing outside the Oval Tube station today and all you would notice would be the heavy traffic all around, heading up and down the Clapham and Brixton Roads.

Opposite, is the massive Doric columns of St Mark’s church.

However things were very different in the 18th century – it was all open land, there was no church, no Camberwell New Road – just a few scattered houses.

A turnpike controlled the junction of the Clapham and Brixton Roads, the latter then known as the Washway because the River Effra flowed by the side of the road.

The land here was known as Kennington Common. A part survives today as Kennington Park.

John Wesley, founder of Methodism, preached here to crowds numbering 10s of thousands in the 1730s.

In December 1792, as revolution gripped France, there were reports of “one or two societies” planning to plant a “Tree of Liberty” on the Common.

The Government were terrified of revolution spreading to England and men from the 15th Regiment of Light Dragoons were despatched to the Common. No tree was planted.

Cricket was a popular pastime with wagers made on the outcome of matches.

In July 1794 a match was played with 500 guineas at stake, a small fortune at the time.

Fifty years later, at the renowned Horns tavern on the edge of the common, a meeting was held to found the club that became Surrey County Cricket Club. It acquired a lease of the land near the common that remains its home to this day and gives the area its name.

But the area has also been the scene for darker events. When St Mark’s church was built in the 1820s a “curious piece of iron” was found.

It was thought to be part of the gibbet that stood on the site until about 1800, the place of public execution for Surrey.

There were multiple executions here in 1746 following the failed Jacobite rebellion and more following the Gordon Riots of 1780.

But most of those condemned to hang were convicted of more ordinary crimes – the great majority for highway robbery.

They were brought, usually a matter of days after their conviction, in a cart from the Assize Court at Kingston or Croydon or from the gaol in Southwark.

The cart stopped below the gibbet, the noose was fixed around the neck of the

condemned man and the cart was then driven forward. Death was rarely instantaneous.

Executions were a form of theatre, the behaviour of the huge crowds often depending on how the condemned man behaved.

Some facing death played up to the crowd. One such was the highwayman Jerry Abershawe, hanged on August 17, 1795, who laughed and joked and threw his hat and handkerchief to the crowd, observing he would have no need of them. Because of his notoriety his body was hung in chains next to the road to Kingston.

That place, on Wimbledon Common, is known to this day as Jerry’s Hill.