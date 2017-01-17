100 day countdown to Greenwich Tall Ships festival

THE countdown has begun for an event which is to bring spectacular sights to Greenwich riverside and give people the chance to crew a tall ship.

In three months time a fleet of international ships are to arrive in Greenwich for the start of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta. The Royal Greenwich Tall Ships Festival is to be held over Easter weekend, from Thursday April 13 until Sunday April 16 before the majestic ships sail to Quebec in Canada.

It means there are less than 100 days to go until hundreds of sail trainees get on board ships in Greenwich and Woolwich to embark upon the first leg of the transatlantic race from Greenwich, organised by Sail Training International. There is still places for people of any ability to join a ship’s crew on the first leg of the regatta to Portugal.

Following the success of the Tall Ships Regatta 2014 which attracted 1.1m visitors festival villages with the chance for people to take river cruises will be established at both Greenwich and Woolwich.

Councillor Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich, council said: “We are excited to count down to the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta this Easter. I was on board the magnificent tall ships when we last hosted an international fleet in 2014 and I heard some truly inspirational stories from the young people taking part.

“This year’s festival promises to be a fantastic family event which shows off our borough’s maritime history and we are proud to be the starting port so we can wave off the tall ships as they set sail for Quebec to celebrate Canada 150.”

Charities, Seafarers UK and Sea Cadets have been chosen the official partners for the Royal Greenwich Tall Ships Festival in recognition of their work.

Cllr Hyland, said: “We are grateful to our charity partners and all our sponsors for helping to deliver this spectacular event, and making 2017 a year to remember.”

Nigel Shattock, the director of fund raising and communications at Seafarers UK, said: “The charity’s history of welfare support for the maritime community is closely connected to the borough’s own rich maritime heritage and so it feels appropriate to be invited to be part of such a fantastic maritime event.”

Captain Philip Russell, from the Sea Cadets said: “This amazing Regatta is a magnet for the world’s Tall Ships, including our own TS Royalist especially built for young people. It’s an exclusive opportunity to get on board and explore this amazing vessel and see why so many youngsters walk away beaming with confidence after a trip of a lifetime.”

www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/tallships