Peckham Rye Common has been an open space since mediaeval times, writes Peter M Frost of the chairman of The Peckham Society.

Due to astute action by the Camberwell Vestry in the mid 19th century the common has been preserved. Before that it was used for recreation, fairs and sporting events. The common, including Peckham Rye Park covers almost 113 acres.

There was an ownership challenge for the common from the Lord of the manor William Bowyer Smith who claimed full ownership and that he was entitled to receive the full building value, but this was disputed by the vestry saying there were common rights attached to this land.

In the end the vestry purchased the land to be a preserved area in perpetuity in 1868. To the south was Homestall Farm which again was purchased and converted into Peckham Rye Park in 1894.

One of the first references to the common was by William Blake, who live from 1757

to -1827.

When he was eight years old, he experienced the first of his visions including “a tree filled with angels, bright angelic wings bespangling every bough like stars”.

This has been immortalised by the artist Sam Peskett in 1993 in a mural overlooking Goose Green with the assistance of 10 local schools.

Goose Green was part of Peckham Rye Common before encroaching development in the early 19th century.

Considering that Soho would have been a four mile round trip by walking this was a quite a feat for young William.

The common is bisected by East Dulwich Road. The River Peck expanded into a

small lake which was used as a boating pool for toy boats.

Unfortunately this was filled in to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elisabeth the Second in 1953.

Adjacent to this was the lido which operated from 1923 to 1982.

Due to a lack of money for maintenance this was decommissioned and turned into an enclosed area with only the ceramic tiled fountain base extant.

There is now a campaign to convert this back into a swimming pool.

Some money has been raised by crowdfunding. In East Dulwich Road there is the remarkable wooden totem pole carved out of the base of a dead plane tree.

With figurines stretching upwards, this is topped off by a globe with wings carved from a Kentish sweet chestnut tree. This was created by a local sculptor Morganico.

The bandstand, a twin of the one at Southwark Park was originally at the Royal Horticultural Exhibition in 1889.

It had to be demolished due to enemy bombing in World War Two. Nearby were four huts occupied by Italian prisoners of war.

Peckham Rye has gone down in folk law, in cockney rhyming slang it is a tie.

Looking at pictures from a century ago, thousands used to congregate on the Rye at weekends for activity and relaxation which indeed they still do to this day.

The Café on the Rye was opened in 2007 and there are many other eateries in the area.

Peckham Rye is probably the most accessible of Southwark’s parks as it is supplied by frequent bus services.

There is an active Friends’ group which oversees the Park and the Common.