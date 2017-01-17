People will be able to get close up to multi million revamp of Greenwich’s Painted Hall

PEOPLE will be able to get up close to see a multi million revamp of an attraction described as the “Sistine Chapel of the UK”.

Ceiling tours are to be held for people to view the conservation of Sir James Thornhill’s work at the Painted Hall in the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

Visitors are to be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see conservators at work from a lift accessible top level platform which is to open on April 1.

The news came as it was announced the revamp has also been given a £1m funding boost from the Gosling Foundation. A further £2m is still required to fully fund £8.5million project which has been awarded £3.2m from the Heritage Lottery Fund and attracted support from leading philanthropists.

Sir Donald Golsing said: “For many years I have visited and dined in the Painted Hall revelling in its historic links with the Royal Navy. It is a jewel in the heart of the Royal borough and rivals the Sistine Chapel for splendour. I am delighted that the Gosling Foundation can help preserve it in all its glory for future generations.”

The two year project is to conserve the work by Sir James Thornhill’s work which is thought to be the greatest decorative painting in England. Created between 1708 and 1727 it celebrates William III and Mary II who founded the site designed by Sir Christopher Wren as a retirement home for seamen.

Over the next two years, conservators will work on 3,400 square meters of painted surface, bringing new life to the images obscured by decades of decay. Sophisticated environmental controls are to be introduced to ensure no further intervention will be necessary for 100 years.

William Palin, the conservation director said: “The Painted Hall is one of Britain’s greatest architectural and artistic treasures, but it is too little known. This project aims to raise it to the national and international prominence it deserves, providing a transformed and enriched visitor experience and helping us to engage with new audiences.”

Hugh Broughton Architects London has been announced as the lead consultant to deliver the project.

The ORNC is free to all visitors and is open daily from 10am until 5pm. Tickets to the observation deck will go on sale next month with proceeds towards the restoration.