Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Garage North show they are great sports

By Paul Lagan
Sir Patrick Head and Ronnie Grant
Historic garage business Clapham North has tied up a deal to be the official support sponsor of the BRSCC Mazda MX-5 SuperCup supplying .OT servicing and repairs for the series and
continuing it’s historic association with British motorsport.
The deal means that all registered MX-5 SuperCup cars will be obligated to carry the Clapham North decal throughout the two-year deal and all cars will use it as the hub for their services.
Since Ronnie Grant started the company 57 years ago, Clapham North has been highly influential for British motor racing and pivotal in changing the face of the sport on a global scale too.

Clapham North MOT garage

In the mid-1960s, Clapham North acted as the head quarters for Ronnie’s racing team and brought together two people who went on to become ambassadors for motorsport; Sir Patrick Head and John Barnard.
Head and Barnard achieved enormous success at the very highest level of the industry,
elevating the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill to become household names – and it started with Clapham North.
George Grant, Ronnie’s son, has taken the helm of Clapham North and his father’s work inspired him to become the BRSCC Mazda MX-5 SuperCup’s official Support Sponsor.
“The Clapham North story is incredible as it brought two of the most famous and influential men in motorsport together,” says George, “and it all started at my dad’s garage in Clapham North.
“My father is one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known and he has inspired me to support the SuperCup, which itself has its fair share of history.
“This partnership is everything pure British motorsport should be about and I see a lot of
opportunities arising from it.”
BRSCC competitions manager Dominic Ostrowski was also excited about the announcement and looks forward to bringing together two brands packed with history.
He said: “The BRSCC is delighted to welcome Clapham North aboard as a sponsor of the Mazda MX-5 SuperCup.
“Both the club and Clapham North have an impressive heritage and we look forward to working with them to maintain the exciting growth of the Mk3 SuperCup, which is creating
its own history.”

